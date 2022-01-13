Gulder Ultimate Search winner Odudu Otu loses younger brother

Odudu Ime Otu, the winner of the 2021 edition of Gulder Ultimate Search, Age of Craftsmanship, has lost his younger brother.

The reality show star stated in his Instagram post that he is finding the strength to pull through as he did when he was in the reality show.

The loss is coming a few weeks after he emerged winner of GUS 12 in December 2021. He added that he has not been active on social media for some time due to the tragedy.

Odudu Otu who is just recovering from the shock of his brother’s death thanked his fans for their support and words of encouragement.

The 22-year-old beat 20 contestants in the 12th edition of the reality show to emerge the winner of the competition titled Age of Craftsmanship.

He won the prize after finding the chest which contains the secret of the proverbial Akolo’s secret brew. He carted home 50 million naira worth of prizes including an SUV and a return ticket to Dubai.