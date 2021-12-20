Gospel singers Nikki Laoye, Soul Snatcha engaged

Nigerian gospel singers Oyenike Laoye, known professionally as Nikki Laoye, and her longtime friend of 20 years, Kunle Adeyoola, popularly known as Soul Snatcha are engaged.

The rapper proposed to Nikki on her 41st birthday in the presence of his children.

Instead of a solo proposal, the rapper had his children wear a ‘Will You Marry Us’ t-shirt for the proposal.

The rapper who took to his Instagram page to share the good news wrote.

“@NikkiLaoye How is it that you turn 41 today and get The Fantastic Four and One added to you?

Maybe it’s because we have been friends for about 20 years,

or maybe it’s because of your selflessness or the way you hopped on a plane to help with the children

or it could be the way you are with the children and how much they love you or probably how we both didn’t see this coming.

God just has a funny way of doing what He does.

It’s funny how you went from “ah that’s my sister nau” to “there goes my baby “

God sent you at the right time To be a help that’s suitable.

Unknown to both of us, He sent you to mend a broken heart.

As you turn Forty One today, accept these gifts of Us – The Fantastic Four and One.

I’m excited to see where this new assignment leads, I guess this means I have been sentenced to a life time of grudgingly making Tik Tok videos 🤦🏾‍♂️(Lord help me 😂)

Happy birthday Pretty Nikki, I Love You..We Love you so much #NikkiLaoyeAt41 #MeetTheSnatchas”