A German pop star is reportedly missing off the coast of Canada after falling from a cruise ship.

Daniel Kueblboeck went overboard early on Sunday off the coast of Newfoundland, according to Aida Cruises.

The company said the coast guard has launched a search for the 33-year-old.

A statement from Aida Cruises, reported by Bild, says the captain and crew had “promptly and in close coordination with the local competent authorities initiated all necessary rescue operations”.

The newspaper also reported that Kueblboeck was on a holiday cruise from Hamburg to New York.

He achieved short-lived fame as a contestant on the national talent show Germany Seeks The Superstar in 2003.

Since then, he has appeared in various reality TV shows including I’m A Star – Get Me Out Of Here! and Let’s Dance.

In recent years, he has turned his hand to acting – and has been studying acting in Berlin.