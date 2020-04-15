<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Norwegian actor and HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, Kristofer Hivju, has revealed that he and his wife, Gry Molvær Hivju have fully recovered from COVID19 (Coronavirus).

The actor who is best known for playing the roles of Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO epic had on March 16, disclosed that he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus, adding that they were self-isolating at home in Norway.

The couple has now recovered from the deadly COVID-19.

The Norwegian actor shared the news on Tuesday via his Instagram page.

Hivju said he and his wife, have recovered from Coronavirus and in good health, admonishing his fans to be careful and take preventive measures.





His post reads: “Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after the Coronavirus infected me, and most likely my wife.

“After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound. We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the COVID-19.

“We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit harder, and to those who lost their loved ones due to the Coronavirus.

“Please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands. “