Nollywood Actress Funke Akindele-Bello has broken her silence after being prosecuted for breaking the social distancing rule of Lagos State when she hosted a party for her husband Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skills.

Jenifa, as she is popularly called, said she has learnt a lot from her ordeals during the trial and prosecution.

Akindele-Bello and her husband were sentenced to 14-day community service and fined N100, 000 each for hosting more persons than permitted by the lockdown law.

In a sensitization video released on Sunday via her social media platforms, the actress said: “Hello my dear friends, family and fans, my name is Funke Akindele Bello, thank you so much for all the love, support, feedbacks, calls, I really appreciate it. These past few weeks have been a learning curve, but we must keep moving forward.

“My dear friends, coronavirus is real, we must all continue to collaborate with the Lagos state government and Federal government, by staying at home, staying safe.





“We must ensure we wash our hands regularly and maintain social distancing, so as to contain the spread of the virus.

“A lot of us are so used to ourselves or trusted group of friends, that we forget to practice social distancing, but trust me, it is very important this period.

“Social distancing will help to contain the spread of COVID-19, prevention is better than cure.

“My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one to this. May their souls rest in peace.

“And to our health workers at the front line, we can’t thank you enough I pray that this pandemic will pass soon.

“To everyone living in fear and uncertainty daily, trust me we are all in this together. We can only achieve our dreams if we are alive, so we need to fight for our lives.

‘’Let’s stay at home, and stay safe. Thank you.’’