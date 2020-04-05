<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerians have taken to social media to call out Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, for holding a party in her Lagos home during the ongoing lockdown.

She actress had hosted an in-house party on Saturday to mark the birthday of her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, better known as JJC Skillz which had many celebrities in attendance.

Many social media users said her action is more condemnable as an ambassador of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Federal Government agency coordinating the nation’s response to the coronavirus.





Akindele-Bello had appeared in a recent NCDC video where she urged Nigerians to observe all of the agency’s guidelines so as to stay safe during the crisis.

One of the measures she advocated was “social distancing”, which requires every person to keep a certain distance away from other people to avoid spreading the virus.

Videos of the party circulating on social media showed that this was not observed.

The video which was posted on JJSkillz Insta Story has however been deleted after many Nigerians took to Twitter on Sunday to condemn their action.