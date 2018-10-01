.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

The legendary French singer Charles Aznavour has passes on aged 94, his spokeswoman told AFP news agency on Monday.

The songwriter, who had just returned from a concert tour of Japan last month, died in his home in Alpilles in southeastern France.

He had to cancel several concerts last year after breaking his arm in a fall.