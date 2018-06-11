Fred Amata, Segun Akiremi a.k.a. “Kanran’’, and Hafiz Oyetoro a.k.a. “Saka‘’ on Monday, described the late Reggae Rastaman, Ras Kimono, as a ‘wonderful soul’ who would be greatly missed.

They said in separate interviews, in Lagos, that a huge gap had been created in the nation’s reggae music genre with his demise.

Ukeleke Elumelu, 60, and popularly known as Ras Kimono, died on Sunday in Lagos.

Fred Amata, President, Movie Directors Guild of Nigeria, said that Ras Kimono’s death had brought a huge loss to the country’s music industry and the country at large.

He said that Ras Kimono greatly inspired a whole generation through his music and was a loving person who possessed a vibrant spirit to accommodate all.

“This is a great loss and I pray his soul rests in perfect peace.

“I can remember when he was still grooming Reggae music in Nigeria, he would organise night clubs at Marina on the Island, using an old boat just to entertain us.

“He had great passion for his kind of music, he is dead but his legacies live on and I know he is in a better place to rest,” he said.

Also, Segun Akiremi, popularly known as “Kanran” said that the impact of late Kimono was remarkable in the Reggae music in the country.

Akiremi said that this would live on after him, adding that Kimono’s death had created a huge gap in the Reggae music genre.

He challenged the up-and-coming ones to fill the vacuum through critical evaluation of his works and improve on them.

The actor said that the death of the outstanding Reggae musician was a rude shock to him.

He said that his solace was that Kimono’s legacies would continue to live on after his death.

“I sincerely sympathise with the family and pray that his soul rests in perfect peace,” he said.

Also, Comedian Hafiz Oyetoro popularly known as “Saka” said it was a tragic loss as the Reggae Rastaman was known for his classical music which portrayed morals.

He urged Nigerians to learn from the legacies he had left behind which distinguished him among his peers.

“Ras Kimono remains one of the pioneers of Reggae music in Nigeria and beyond, we are going to miss him a lot, we bless God for his life.

“I urge Nigerians to learn from the legacies he had left behind,” he said.