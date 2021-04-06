



American reality tv star, Kim Kardashian, is officially a billionaire.

She is achieving billionaire status for the first time, according to Forbes, who announced her inclusion in their World’s Billionaires List on Tuesday.

Forbes estimates that Kardashian West is now worth $1 billion, up from $780 million in October, thanks to two lucrative businesses, KKW Beauty and Skims.

This means she has officially joined the ranks of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and other billionaire business tycoons.

She also raked in megabucks from reality television and endorsement deals as well as a number of smaller investments.

‘‘She cashed in on that ownership last year when she sold 20% of KKW Beauty to cosmetics conglomerate Coty for $200 million, a deal that valued the company at $1 billion.”

When Kim was first mentioned in the pages of Forbes in 2011, it was simply a tally of her Twitter followers: 6.6 million, just below Barack Obama and just above Ashton Kutcher.

She would later grace the cover of Forbes in 2016 thanks to her booming mobile game, which helped her earn $51 million that year.

Now, she officially joins the World’s Billionaires list for the first time.





But it’s the companies that she has launched herself, and grown with the typical Kardashian flair for self-promotion, that lands her on the World’s Billionaires list.

She tweeted the day she made the cover of Forbes, mocking the criticism she’s received for years: “Not bad for a girl with no talent.”

The rest of Kardashian West’s fortune sits in cash and investments, including real estate.

Every year since 2012, Forbes said she earned at least $10 million pretax, thanks to paychecks from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, endorsement deals, and endeavors like the aforementioned mobile game and her now-defunct Kimoji app.

‘‘She’s also got three properties in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles, and a portfolio of blue-chip investments, including shares of Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Adidas that her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West gifted her for Christmas in 2017.

Kardashian now has 69.6 million Twitter followers and 213 million followers on Instagram.