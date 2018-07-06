Following the highly publicised visit of Floyd Money Mayweather to Nigeria and other parts of African countries which was reported before it was canceled, a Nigerian company has alleged it was screwed out of a fortune by the wealthy American and is now suing to get its money back.

A report from TMZ making rounds says the company behind the lawsuit is Zinni Media, which claims it booked Floyd to make five appearances in Nigeria and Ghana in June 2017 … for the low sum of $375,000!!!!

According to the report, the company says it got Floyd to make a video confirming the appearances — so, they thought they were good to go! They even wired him $210,000 in advance.

But, days before the first event, Floyd bailed — and the company was left holding the bag.

In the suit, Zinni claims Floyd’s reps offered to reschedule for Dec 2017 — and added more appearances to the list — but, he also raised the price to $550,000. Zinni claims they were told they could use the $210k toward the new booking price.

Zinni says they accepted the new deal — but, when they asked Floyd to make a new video confirming the new dates, he bailed again … and never returned the original $210,000.

Now, Zinni is taking legal action in federal court in California — claiming Floyd damaged their reputation and defrauded them. Zinni wants at least $2million to make things right.