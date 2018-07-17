Floyd Mayweather, Lionel Messi, Kylie Jenner and other celebrities made it to the newly released Forbes World’s Highest-Paid Entertainers 2018 list.

The world’s 100 top-earning entertainers pulled in a combined $6.3 billion pretax over the past 12 months, up 22% from last year; eleven superstars crossed the $100 million threshold, more than double the number from the last two years combined, reports Forbes.

Floyd Mayweather tops the ranking with $285 million in pretax earnings, almost entirely on the strength of his August 2017 fight versus Conor McGregor.

George Clooney finishes second with $239 million, most of it coming from liquor giant Diageo’s purchase of Casamigos, the tequila company he cofounded, giving him the best annual take-home of his—or any actor’s—career.

Kylie Jenner, pulled in $166.5 million to claim the No. 3 spot, boosted by a sprawling cosmetics empire that has her on the verge of becoming a billionaire before she’s old enough to drink.

Judge Judy Sheindlin’s $147 million puts her at No. 4—buoyed by the sale of her TV library for $100 million—while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson rounds out the top five with $124 million thanks to blockbusters like newly-released Skyscraper.

The Celebrity 100 list ranks front-of-camera stars around the globe using their pretax earnings from June 1, 2017 through June 1, 2018, before deducting fees for managers, lawyers and agents.

Others on the list include U2, Coldplay, Lionel Messi, Ed Sheeran, Cristiano Ronaldo.