



Nigerian singer Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour, says he never tasted sex until turning 24.

Flavour made this revelation during a chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the BlackBox interview series.

”Flavour was a virgin till 24…I’m telling you. Remember I told you about the man that took me in, that I served. There was no television, no woman, no alcohol,” he said.

An obviously surprised Ebuka asked again “So you didn’t have sex till you were 24?”

Flavour replied: “No sex till I was 24-years-old. And the first time I had sex, everything happened while I was working. The first time it happened we had a show in Enugu. It was for the opening of a hotel and they brought a lot of girls from Ebonyi State University, ESUT…mixture na and we were the band.





“At that time I didn’t know nothing, just playing and singing at the same time. There was a lady sitting by the side of the owner of the hotel. As I was playing she came up the stage and we were vibing.

“She started spraying and looking at me in some type of way. After playing we went to a club in the hotel that they were also opening that night. Then the girl came to and was like ‘remember me? You were the one that was playing’ and I said yes.”

The music star disclosed that the lady then asked for his presence at the poolside of the hotel with her friends.

He continued: “That was it. From there she found out I was a virgin and she said ‘you know what, I’m going to make you a man.”

According to him, everything about his sex life changed after the incident.