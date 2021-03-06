



Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has insisted on taking custody of their kids.

Newsmen write that the marriage between the duo ended five months ago.

However, Precious took to her Instagram page on Friday, saying she wanted her kids with her as she was being mocked for lacking access to her kids after the marriage crashed.

She wrote: “You called me Khalesi because you knew that behind my pretty face is a warrior that never gives up. You kept mocking me and said I had nobody but I constantly told you, I have God.

“Then the jackals thought I’m a tigress and kept off my track but still messing with my (cubs). Now this Lioness is out for her (cubs) and won’t stop till the sun stands still. Taking the sticks and stones thrown at me to build a house.”