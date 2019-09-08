<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Reality stars Bamike Olawunmi aka BamBam and Tope Adenibuyan aka c are married.

Newsmen report that the lovebirds wedded on Saturday, leaving fans excited on social media.

Teddy A and BamBam, who met and began their relationship of Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ in 2018, first announced their engagement on Aug. 4.

Their colourful traditional wedding was also a reunion for some of the ‘Double Wahala’ who showed up with fashionable attires.

‘Double Wahala’ housemates, Cynthia Nwadiora aka CeeC, Nina Oyenobi, Omololu Shomuyiwa, Anto Lecky, Khloe Abiri and Leo Dasilva were part of the couple’s train.

The traditional wedding, which took place at BamBam’s hometown, Ilaro, Ogun State, also had several celebrities across the entertainment industry in attendance.

The couple, also known for their impeccable style, did not disappoint fans as they had at least three outfit changes for the ceremony.

Newsmen reports that the two reality stars began their relationship during their stint on BBnaija. They were paired together by Biggie and tagged ‘BamTeddy’.

While the relationship progressed during the show, they came under heavy criticism for having sex. Some fans also expressed scepticism over the genuiness of the relationship.

However, they began to get more public support following their eviction from the show. Teddy A cried and stayed moody when BamBam was evicted. He was evicted the next day.

Once outside the house, they both continued their relationship, expressing feelings for each other on social media and in interviews.

Newsmen report that fans have continued to congratulate the couple on social media with the tag #BamTeddy2019 trending on Twitter.

@UsmanLade tweeted, “#BamTeddy2019 @BBNaija and @PayPorte brought em together! May God bless their union.”

@Gloriagloria4 said, “May God grant u all of life’s blessings & love’s joys. Sending u prayers 4 unending love & happiness.

“God bless u both on this day with a lifetime of shared love and joy. May HE who brought u 2gether bless ur marriage, enrich ur lives & deepen ur love throughout IJN.”

@Supermario_slim said, “And they will say what good can come out of Big Brother… Well aside the monetary value and Fame, people still find love.

“Incase you missed it its official #BamTeddy day today…… Love lives here.”

@Crownedtreasure tweeted, “Can’t get enough of them. God bless your home and fill it with joy, peace, endless love, wealth, prosperity and everything good thing Amen #BamTeddy #BamTeddy2019.”