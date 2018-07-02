The late legendary Nigerian Reggae artist, Ras Kimono, who passed on at the age of 60, will be buried on August 25 in Lagos. The singer died in Lagos in May.

A statement issued by the family reads, “We wish to inform the general public that the Burial Ceremony for late Ras Kimono has been slated for the August 25.

“The program of the events leading to the funeral will be made available in due course. We wish to thank everyone who has individually and collectively supported us during these trying times and we pray the Almighty God to guide and protect us all.”

Born on May 9, 1958, Ras Kimono rose to fame in 1989 with his album, ‘Under pressure’ which launched him to stardom.

It set the tone as he released more songs and started touring Africa, Europe and the U.S.A. He also won several awards, including the Nigerian Music Awards, and Fame Music Awards.

The reggae star, who was known for hit songs like ‘We No Want’ and ‘“Rum-Bar Stylée” had reportedly concluded plans to travel to the United States on Saturday.

Sadly, he was rushed to a hospital in Lagos where he passed on .

Born in Delta State, he celebrated his 60th birthday amidst fanfare in Lagos in May.

In October 2017, he dropped a new single after many years of hiatus from the music scene.