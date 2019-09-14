<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has said that in spite of the loss she had suffered in her life, she was still happy.

Speaking during an interview on TV Contential, a video of which was shared on the Instagram handle of the TV station, Anunobi said that although, she had lost her only child, was single with menopause ‘around the corner’, she was still a happy woman, thanks to her faith.

Anunobi said, “I have to be happy, because God tells me that, in all things, we should give Him thanks. And I cannot be saddened because when you grow in God…Growing in God is knowing God’s word and as you know God’s word, His spirit builds you up to the point where you understand that everything on the face of the earth is vanity.

“So, I would actually say, ‘Don’t empathise with me.” Rather, just like the Bible would say, prepare yourself, for calamity will surely befall all of us. So, when it does befall you. Would you be prepared…to carry it?

“For me, I rejoice. I’m happy. I lost my only child. I’m single and it looks like menopause is around the corner and people are like, ‘Oh my God, but she’s happy.’ I’m happy because God says, ‘I will do a new thing.’ God says ‘Restoration is in my hand.”

Anunobi lost her only son, Raymond to complications arising from sickle cell anaemia. He was aged 15.