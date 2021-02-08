



Controversial actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has said she waited for seven years to get pregnant amid anxiety and urged women faced with a similar challenge to learn to relax.

She disclosed this during a chat with a national daily on Sunday.

Idemudia said: “Nigeria is filled with very toxic people so one needs to protect one’s loved ones. I have never revealed the identity of my parents or any siblings and I don’t intend to reveal the identity of my husband and children, except they opt for that themselves. I signed up for a public life when I switched careers to join the entertainment industry. I am the public person, not my family members, so I have to respect and guard their privacy.

Besides, what does the public need such information for? Did my fans conclude that I am not married? I would rather they are curious about my career plans which is what directly affects them. I did not keep my pregnancy a secret, it was just a private affair, because my true friends, employers and family were very aware that I was pregnant.





“It was a high-risk pregnancy but God saw me through. I was two months gone before I knew I was pregnant. I would not even have known until much later if not that my long-time doctor and friend forced me to do a pregnancy test when I was busy treating ‘stubborn malaria’.”

Talking about the effects of breastfeeding on her boobs, the actress said, “I am breastfeeding heavily and I am already seeing the sagging effects but I don’t care. To me, the breasts were made for this purpose, so why hoard it from my own child. Motherhood is the highest sense of responsibility and it requires changes, especially with one’s first child.

“I waited for about seven years (before having this child). My advice to awaiting mothers is that they should take their minds off the issue and relax. It is a tough advice that almost sounds crazy but that was the advice I got from my sister-in-law years ago. She is also a polycystic ovary syndrome conqueror. It worked back then but I lost the pregnancies. Then, I threw away her advice and naturally became anxious. Anxiety turned to desperation and I did take in again, even with the drugs I was taking then. It was not until last year that I finally learnt to relax. Let go and let God.”