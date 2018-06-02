Nollywood filmmaker and winner of the maiden edition of Celebrity Housemates, Eniola Badmus, has likened the television reality show to a scam.

More than three months after the show ended, Badmus said she has not received her prize money.

The organisers had announced her the winner of the show, saying she would get N7 million as the prize money.

The show, which aired on DSTV channels 252 and 256, began on January 12 and ended on February 12.

“This is one thing I really don’t want to discuss right now because Celebrity Housemate was for me a platform where I could learn one or two things and where be able to coexist with other people, things that we were not used to in our house that we had to go out to learn,” the actress told HipTv.

“Also, about the money, I’m yet to receive my money. To me, I see them like a scam but we will sort it out.”

The celebrities who took part in the show were Ruggedman, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Eniola Badmus, Emmanuel Ikubuese, Peggy Ovire, Bolanle Ninalowo, Funky Mallam, Muma Gee, Fredrick Leonard, Ada Ameh, Ogenna Ekwubiri and Doris Simeon.