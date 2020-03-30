<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Co-author of popular early learners English handbook, Brighter Grammar, Ajibola Ogundipe, has died at the age of 92.

Ogundipe died on 27 March 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the United States, where she was buried on the same day.

A statement by announcing the death read, “We are sad to announce that on March 27, 2020 we had to say goodbye to Phebean Ajibola Ogundipe (Charlotte, North Carolina). Family and friends can light a candle as a loving gesture for their loved one. Leave a sympathy message to the family in the guestbook on this memorial page of Phebean Ajibola Ogundipe to show support.





“A burial was held on Friday, March 27th 2020 at 11:00 AM.

“IN LIEU OF FLOWERS please send donations by mail to All Nations Assembly, 508 South Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or St. Andrews UMC, 1901 Archdale Dr, Charlotte, NC 28210.”

Aside Brighter Grammar, she also co-authored the New Practical English for Senior Secondary series with P.S. Tregidgo and wrote other books, including Up-country Girl: A personal journey and truthful portrayal of African culture.