Dwayne Johnson will no longer use real guns on set

Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has said he would no longer allow real guns on the set of any of his productions.

The actor made this known to Variety while promoting his upcoming Netflix blockbuster Red Notice. Johnson, who was in Los Angeles attending the world premiere of his new movie alongside co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, said films made by his company, Seven Buck Productions, would “not use real guns ever again.”

Johnson confirmed to Variety that following the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin’s Rust which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, he would no longer allow real guns on the set of any of his productions.

“We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post[-production]. We’re not going to worry about the dollars. We won’t worry about what it costs,” he said.

“I was heartbroken. We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I’ve known Alec, too, for a very long time,” Johnson added.

The Rock’s comments come amid increasing calls that functional firearms be banned off Hollywood movie sets.

Police reports state that Alec Baldwin had fired the gun which led to the death of Halyna Hutchins and fatally injured one on the set of his movie Rust.

Baldwin had been told that the gun was “cold,” an industry term meaning it was safe to use.

As investigations are still undergoing, the film’s armourer Hannah Guiterrez Reed’s lawyer has revealed that the live round may have been put in the gun by a ‘disgruntled employee.’

The husband of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer, murdered on the set of Alec Baldwin’s movie Rust has also reportedly hired lawyers and is now set to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and the movie production company.