



Nigerian musician, Duncan Mighty, has again called out his estranged wife, Vivian Nwakanwa, and her family members concerning his allegation that they had plotted to kill him.

Recall that the singer had alleged that his estranged wife, Vivian, in collaboration with her family members, tried to kill him through diabolical means so that they could inherit his properties.

He also revealed that according to a DNA result, he is not the father of his daughter, Mitchell.





The “Port-Harcourt” crooner took to his Instagram account on Sunday to accuse his wife of poisoning his food and bathing water.

Duncan Mighty wrote: “You poisoned my food and bathing water for two years and 11months but GOD ALMIGHTY stood by me, if you people had succeeded in killing me you would have told the world I died of hard drugs but MERÇY SAID NO.

“The GOD that saved my life has healed me. Wherever you run to people will still recognize you.”

“I will recover all in Jesus name.”