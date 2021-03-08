



The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has in an interview, accused the British royal family of being racist and harsh towards her.

In a two- hour interview with TV host and philanthropist, Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, spoke candidly about their time as royals serving under the Queen.

They alleged racism and harsh treatment from the royal family.

The couple revealed that there were conversations about “how dark” their baby’s skin tone will be, which they found distasteful.

“In the months when I was pregnant… we have in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” she said.





Meghan said she felt unprotected and let down by the royal family, adding that: “Not only was I not being protected, but they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family”.

Meghan said she had a “clear and real and frightening thought” about suicide while she was a working member of the royal family.

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” she told Oprah.

The interview was described as ‘shocking’ by many critics and Royal news editors.

It aired on CBS and was uploaded on different YouTube channels across the globe.

The royal house is yet to react to the interview at the time of filing this report.