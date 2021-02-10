



Nicole Young, Dr Dre’s estranged wife, has enjoined the court to investigate his alleged mistresses.

Young wants the court to check if the music mogul was taking care of the bills of the women and she wants the three women whom she alleged were close with Dre during their marriage to sit for depositions.





According to the court document, Young stated that an attorney representing one of the alleged girlfriends wanted to delay their depositions until the validity of the prenup is decided.

Young is calling for lawyers to speak with one of the alleged mistresses and discover if Dr Dre purchased her a house worth $2.15M.