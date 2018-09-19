Drake has filed a lawsuit against a woman whom he says made a false rape allegation against him and also lied that she was pregnant for him.

The Canadian rapper is suing the woman, Layla Lace, for civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation, and abuse of process.

In the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Drake said he met Lace during his 2017 Boy Meets World Tour in Manchester, UK.

He said they had sex in his hotel room, noting that “Layla also voluntarily and seemingly happily performed oral sex”.

Drake said Layla created a “fantasy relationship” with him after their encounter and that she got very upset when he refused to take on tour.

Two months after their fling, Layla announced on the radio that she was pregnant for Drake.

The rapper said she also threatened to leak their private messages to the public after she demanded money for her alleged baby through her lawyer.

Drake said amid all the drama, Layla refused to take a paternity test.

“There is no credible evidence of pregnancy, nor any baby, which would have been born last Fall,” the rapper said.

Layla’s last move, the lawsuit said, was to file a police report that Drake raped her, saying she did not have consensual sex with him.

Drake said she then hired another lawyer to seek a million-dollar settlement to avoid making the rape complaint public.

According to the lawsuit, that was the camel that broke the horse’s back.