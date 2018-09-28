Canadian rapper Drake has filed a lawsuit against a woman who claimed he got her pregnant, including making false rape allegations against him to extort money from him.

According to a TMZ report, Drake is suing the woman who claimed he got her pregnant in 2017, adding that she planned the baby scam and made false rape allegations against him as well.

In the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Drake claims he met Layla Lace last year during his Boy Meets World Tour in Manchester, England.

He said after one of his concerts in February 2017, they hooked up at his hotel where m they had consensual sex and Lace also voluntarily and seemingly happily performed oral sex.

The suit goes on to allege in May 2017, Lace hired a lawyer and demanded money for her alleged baby and threatened him with defamation because TMZ posted a story saying Drake had never even met her.

The suit claims Lace refused to take a paternity test and Lace and her lawyer went radio silent.

Drake who described the whole thing as a scam said: “There is no credible evidence of pregnancy, nor any baby, which would have been born last Fall.”

According to the lawsuit, Lace switched tactics and went to authorities in New York and alleged Drake had raped her during their one-night stand.

Drake said at that point Lace hired a new lawyer who demanded money or else they would make the rape complaint public.

The Manchester police reportedly interviewed and cleared Drake of sexual assault accusations when the case was referred to them.

But, according to Drake, he claimed in the suit that Lace demanded millions of dollars in exchange for silence. The rapper is now suing her for civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation, and abuse of process.