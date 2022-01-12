Doris Ogala clears air about her marriage

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has stated that her marriage is still intact and that the post she made about people not staying in a marriage by force was misunderstood by people who said her beautiful marriage has crashed.

She added that she is still married and she had laid her marriage at the feet of her maker. She concluded by saying that she is still in her husband’s house.

She posted a picture of herself and her husband. In the now-deleted picture and post, she was seen pecking her husband’s cheek.