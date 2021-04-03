



Against the backdrop of being taunted and regularly challenged to get married, popular music label owner, Don Jazzy, has revealed that he once got married when he was 20 year-old.

He said the wedding to an American model and writer, Michelle, took place 18 years ago, but got divorced two years after.

The Mavin Records boss made the revelation in a post on his verified Instagram account on Saturday.

Don Jazzy posted a wedding picture, which showed him and his ex-wife at a wedding registry, explaining that he got divorced because he made music his priority.





He wrote: “For so long, everyone keeps asking me when am I getting married? Well, the truth is almost 18 years ago, I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful. I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then, me being so young and full of dreams, I went and messed it up cos I was giving all my time to my music.

“Music became a priority instead of my family. We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt. I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn’t want to marry another and mess it up again. So, I’m taking my time.

“Why am I just saying this now?? I really like to keep my relationships private, actually; past or present. But I was watching the bounce interview with Ebuka, which is almost like a tell-all interview, and I felt bad skipping this huge part of my life. So yeah, make una no vex o.”