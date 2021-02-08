



Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has debunked reports of receiving a Prado SUV from a married businessman.

Newsmen recall that the actress recently celebrated getting a new car on her social media page and rumours quickly surfaced that the SUV gift came from a popular oil magnate.

Responding to the insinuations, the Actress took to her Instagram page yesterday and wrote: “A lot has been going on. A lot has been flying on the internet ever since I posted my vehicle. I haven’t rested and I do not know why. I had wanted to keep quiet because a clear conscience fears no accusation; but things kept coming up as if I have done something wrong.





“So I am here to clear the air. I don’t know this man you people speak of. I have never met him in my entire life. I swear with my life. I swear with everything I hold sacred. In fact, apart from my life, another person I hold so dear to my heart is my mother.

“Swear with my mother’s life. If I have ever met this man or him giving me any money or him sponsoring my projects or him even buying me a car, let it not ever be well with me and my generation; but if not, this people cooking this whole thing up, the blogs sponsoring it, it shall never be well with you all and your entire generation.”