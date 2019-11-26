<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rapper T.I. is defending himself after facing incredible backlash for admitting that he accompanies his daughter to the gynecologist every year to hear from her doctor that her hymen is still intact in a report.

He confirms that out of respect for his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah, he remained quiet since earlier this month when he bragged on the Ladies Like Us podcast that he accompanied her on her annual pelvic exams to ensure that she is still a virgin.

However, he and his wife Tiny Harris, 44, are speaking publicly for the first time about the scandal he jokingly calls ‘hymengate,’ sitting down with Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones in a new episode of Red Table Talk.

In his defense, he said; ‘I just began to — from a place of truth — I began to embellish and exaggerate, and I think a lot of people kind of took it extremely literal. Because if you put any of my reputation, like who I am as a father, who I’ve been. I honestly thought people knew me better than that.’

Jada asked if he understood the sensitivity of the subject he was discussing. T.I. replies that he didn’t understand it at the time, but he does now, but still, he blames the public for misunderstanding him rather than what he said or claims to have done.

‘My intentions, I think, have been terribly misconstrued,’ he says.

Most of the criticism aimed at T.I. actually made no assumption that he was in the exam room, as he’d explained that he just spoke to the doctor after the exam. Critics took issue with the fact the he discussed Deyjah’s hymen with her doctor.

‘I never said that it was being done present day as an 18-year-old,’ he goes on, while his wife interjects that Deyjah was 15 or 16 at the time.