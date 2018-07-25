Demi Lovato, an American singer, was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday after suffering a suspected overdose.

Quoting law enforcement sources, TMZ had earlier reported that Lovato was involved in an apparent heroin overdose.

The pop star was said to have been unconscious upon arrival at the hospital and revived with Narcan — an emergency medication to reverse the effects of opioids.

However, a representative of the singer said she is now awake and stable. The representative insists that the singer did not overdose on heroin.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” Lovato’s representative said in a statement.

“Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

Lovato has battled cocaine and oxycontin addictions, as well as mental illness and disordered eating. In 2010, she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction.

The singer is believed to have been clean for six years.

Many of her colleagues in the entertainment industry, including Lady Gaga, have been putting out messages of support for the singer.

Lovato, a former child star, released her first album in 2008.