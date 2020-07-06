



In what appears to be the first official corroboration of the rape claim made against popular music star, Oyebanjo Dapo aka D’banj by Seyitan Babatayo, Franklyn Amudo, his former manager has spoken on the raging matter.

Frank said Ms. Seyitan indeed sent him a voice note via his cell phone, which he still has, to complain that D’banj forced himself into her hotel room in Lagos and forcefully had sex with her.

“Upon getting to Ghana, I just saw that my phone kept on ringing because we were on the bus, and it was Seyitan. We were in the car to the apartment so I didn’t pick. When we got to the apartment, I put on the wifi then I saw her message and I called her back and asked why she was calling me.

“The first question she asked was that ‘were you aware that D’banj was coming to my room?’ I said no because first of all D’banj doesn’t even know my room, and he didn’t even lodge at Glee hotel.

“That was when she made the allegation that D’banj came into her room and had forceful carnal knowledge of her,” the former manager said in video recording.





“She sent it via voice note. I can even play it for you. When she sent it, I was disturbed. I called Chizzy and told him about it and we spoke. Let’s not forget that D’banj’s wife was also on that trip with us and we were all staying at an Airbnb apartment and I could not bring up the topic because of that.”

Worried by the allegations, Frank contacted one of D’banj’s close friends in Lagos, Aja Mohammed, who told the former manager to stop bothering himself as Seyitan had been settled with $100.

“I called Aja Mohammed in Lagos and told him about it asked for his take on the issue. He was like ‘Franklyn don’t bother yourself, it has been resolved’ that he had given the girl involved $100. Then I called Seyitan to confirm about the $100 and why she is still talking about rape, she got angry.

“Seyitan in the same voice note said she was not trying to clout chase or do anything, that she just wanted me to know the kind of people I was working with and I said noted. That was the end of our conversation.”

D’banj has maintained his innocence and even sued Ms. Seyitan for N1.5 billion in damages.