Singer, Dapo ‘D’banj’ Oyebanjo, has said the past few weeks have been incredibly trying and difficult since the death of his son in June.

The singer disclosed this when he made his second social media appearance, since the tragedy, on Thursday on Instagram.

Dbanj’s decision to post a photo of himself in thoughtful contemplation has once more sparked a fresh wave of condolence messages from his fans and colleagues.

The singer wrote, “The past few weeks have been incredibly trying and difficult, but God’s love has kept me and my family going. I can’t thank my team enough and the incredible love from you all. May God keep us all.”

D’banj who has continued to mourn the death of his son was thankful to his family and team for their support.

Since his son’s death, D’banj has stayed away from his social media pages until early July when he posted a message wherein he thanked everyone for their unwavering support.

In breaking the silence, D’banj posted a pitch-black image on his Instagram page. The ‘Oliver Twist’ singer thanked everyone for the love and support shown to his family as they mourn the death of Daniel III.

According to the singer, his family is amazed at the support demonstrated to them.

The singer has been off social media since his son died on June 24. The toddler

drowned in a swimming pool in his Ikoyi, Lagos home.

The singer was in Los Angeles, U.S., for the BET Awards when the sad incident took place.

D’banj wedded Lineo Didi Kilgrow at a private ceremony in June 2016 held in Lagos. Their deceased son, Daniel Jnr, was their only child.

The Lagos State police invited the couple to file a report explaining the circumstances that led to their son’s death.

The command’s spokesman, Chike Oti, said, “It is expected that when the mourning period is over, the family will formally report the circumstances that led to the unfortunate death of the little Daniel to the police.”

It is however not clear if the couple have officially filed a report to the police detailing the circumstances surrounding their son’s tragic death.

In other news, Dbanj is expected to headline the Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100 in South Africa in December. He will perform alongside the Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Ed Sheeran, Tiwa Savage, Cassper Nyovest, Femi Kuti among many others.