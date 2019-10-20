<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chioma, fiancee of popular singer, David Adeleke AKA Davido, has delivered a baby boy.

Chioma gave birth on Sunday at an undisclosed hospital in United Kingdom, UK.

The excited Assurance crooner made the announcement on his Instagram page

He wrote, “Omoba ti de!! Davido Adedeji Adeleke Jnr 1. The prince is here. 20-10-2019. Love you my strong wife @Chef Chioma I LOVE YOU.”

Recalls that the 27-year-old on September 5, had his introduction ceremony with his would-be wife’s family.