Singer Davido and his record label artiste Peruzzi have apologised to a Twitter influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke, who was allegedly assaulted by Peruzzi on Sunday.

Twitter has been agog with reactions to the alleged assault on the social media influencer.

Davido took to his verified Twitter handle to apologise. He wrote, “I apologize to you @thepamilerin on behalf of my brother and artist @Peruzzi_VIBES. He was wrong for putting his hands on you but people need to realize that we artists are human beings and we see everything! You said some harsh words to my brother and sometimes this thing dey pain!”

Peruzzi wrote, “I did very wrong for (sic) yesterday slapping Mr. Pamilerin. (I) let my feelings get the (better) of me and I’m very sorry. Apologies to Mr Pamilerin and also to the general public. I’d never get into such mess again. Love only, I promise. ❤️”

Newsmen report that Peruzzi and Pamilerin are currently number one and two trending topics on Nigerian twitter, as of the time of filing this report.

There are reports that the singer ordered his bodyguards to slap the influencer over some old tweets of his criticising the singer.

In a post by an eyewitness, @Vinavina01, Peruzzi allegedly ordered the attack because of Pamilerin’s tweets from January which insinuated that Teni the entertainer was a better artiste than him.

@VinaVina01 wrote, “But I was disappointed today at the callousness of man. This dude @peruzzivibes got his bouncers to hold down @thepamilerin while he dished out the worst slap ever.

“We got to find out later it was over a post he made in January,” it read.

In the referred tweet from January, @thepamilerin wrote, “Peruzzi trying to compare himself to Teni. Uncle, calm down…wait till Teni wins next rated at the Headies.”

Pamilerin confirmed the attack on Monday by sharing a picture of his red-eye and marks on his face in a series of tweets.

He also tweeted, “The worst happened to me today, but they will be hearing from me shortly and surely. Let’s keep up the energy! #TheresStillFreedomOfExpression #DontForget!”

Newsmen report that fans have taken to Twitter to condemn the attack and chastise Peruzzi.