Davido, Nigerian Afropop singer, has cancelled his US tour to conclude his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation programme.

The singer’s Batch B set is scheduled to end its three-week orientation exercise on Monday, September 17.

The NYSC programme is mandatory for all graduates to qualify for gainful employment in Nigeria.

Davido, an award-winning singer, graduated from Babcock University in 2015.

After undergoing his NYSC registration on August 29, the singer left the Lagos camp in preparation for his performance obligations.

The singer on Friday announced that he has to cut short his tour to return home for the mandatory NYSC commitment.

He wrote: “Due to scheduling conflicts and NYSC commitments in Nigeria, the remaining dates for the Davido Locked Up Tour has been cancelled.

“Refunds will be made available at point of purchase. Davido and his team are working hard to reschedule all dates plus add new dates in the near future. I love guys and see you soon.

“I apologize to all my fans but duty calls. But I promise new dates would be announced for Houston Dallas LA and San Francisco. We will reschedule and add more dates. Shout out to all the fans who sold out each city so far.”

The singer is also billed to perform at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rallies in Osun state.

His uncle, Ademola Adeleke, is the flagbearer of the PDP in the upcoming Osun governorship election.