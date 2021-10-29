Damilola Adegbite: Why I don’t regret divorcing Chris Attoh

Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite has opened up concerning her failed marriage with Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh.

Recall that the estranged couple met on the set of ‘Tinsel’, a MNET television series, and got engaged in August 2014.

They got married in a private ceremony in Ghana on February 14, 2015, but the union crashed in September 2017 after they had welcomed their only child together.

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, the 36-year-old actress stated that she has no regret divorcing the actor.

Although the actress did not disclose the cause of their split, she stated that the union ended for a reason.

“I never shed a tear for my divorce. A lot of pain and emptiness that many of us feel in a relationship is because we’re expecting so much from our partners,” she said.

“Love is not enough, when you meet somebody and you want to spend the rest of your life with them, love is just one of the qualities that you need, it is not everything.

“For me, it’s done. The only regard that I would have for him (Chris Atto) right now is that he is the father of my son, and of course, the past experiences.

“I don’t regret anything. Everything that happened for me was for a reason.”