Ex-beauty queen and entrepreneur, Dabota Lawson, recently celebrated her birthday in a special way after she shared the video of her new home on her social media page. The mother of one noted that she was thankful to God for giving her the grace to build her own home.

She wrote, “Proud of me, super thankful for God’s grace and blessings; most importantly, I am super excited for the grace to have been able to build my own home for me and my princess.”

She further thanked Haven Homes for working closely with her in actualising the dream.

The real estate company is known as ‘celebrity developer’ having built beautiful homes for the likes of AY, Kizz Daniel, Tiwa Savage, Banky W and many more.

Now, with the completion of Richmond Gate Estate Phase 2 in which Dabota Lawson and other celebrities have already bought their homes, there is no doubt that this peaceful lifestyle has been further extended to many.

In 2012, Tuface Idibia also acquired two choice homes from the property company.

Haven Homes has since completed Richmond Gate Estate Phase 1, which is seen by some as the Beverly Hills of Africa, by virtue of the number of notable celebrities who have found the estate comfortable and safe enough to dwell. VIPs, expatriates and other influential members of the society live in the estate.