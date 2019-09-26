<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Florence Otedola, popularly called DJ Cuppy, the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, rung the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday.

Ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange is a honour typically given to business bigwigs and CEOs, but every now and then celebrities take the center stage.

DJ Cuppy, who is one of Nigeria’s leading Disc Jockeys, is the first Nigerian entertainer to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

The NYSE is by far the world’s largest stock exchange by market capitalization of its listed companies at US$30.1 trillion as of February 2018.

The ‘Gelato’ crooner was granted the honour to ring the NYSE opening bell in the company of the vice-president, NYSE listings, Chris Taylor.



DJ Cuppy, 26, was clad in a pink trouser suit and was applauded by the audience on the exchange floor immediately she hit the bell.

The ‘Gelato’ crooner who once worked with American Hip Hop star, Jay Z, at Roc Nation, has enjoyed a meteoric career since she debuted on the scene in 2013.

In 2014, Cuppy released her first compilation, House of Cuppy, which saw her pioneer a fresh new sound she dubbed “Neo-Afrobeats” – an electric blend of Tropical House and Afrobeats music.

The compilation was launched successfully in London, New York and Lagos, and the following year was succeeded by an 8-country tour, Cuppy Takes Africa, now a TV show on FOX.

Her recent single ‘Gelato’, which featured Zlatan Ibile, claimed the number three spot on the Apple Music chart on the first day of release.