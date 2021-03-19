



Daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, has given an update concerning the threat to sue Daviod’s aide, Israel Afeare, for defamation.

Newsmen recall that following DJ Cuppy and Zlatan’s dispute, Israel had stated on social media that Zlatan is ignoring the DJ because he didn’t make a dime for their hit song, “Gelato.”

Cuppy stated she did not breach her contractual agreement concerning the song and would be suing Israel.





Israel quickly apologised for his statement saying that he was misinformed.

Giving an update on the issue, DJ Cuppy has taken to Twitter saying that she has decided to halt the process since Israel had apologised.

She wrote: “Update: Following the public apology of Israel Afeare, I have decided to no longer proceed with the lawsuit and have instructed my lawyers accordingly.

“As social media users, I hope we can all learn from this, and ensure that we have valid facts before we speak on matters.”