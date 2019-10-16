<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Three more women have come forward to police to accuse Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct.

According to “The People”, claims made by the unidentified women are being investigated and no new charges against Gooding have been filed.

Gooding’s attorney, Mark J. Heller, in a statement the claims that the three women are not “credible.”

“Reportedly, there have been three additional ladies claiming sexual misconduct on Cuba’s part, one going as far back as 2008. None of those is credible,” says Heller. “They certainly won’t be incorporated into the indictment for which we’ll appear in court tomorrow.”

He adds, “There is no proof of any criminal conduct on Cuba’s part.”

The actor is currently facing trial for allegedly groping a woman at a New York City rooftop bar. Gooding appeared in court last week alongside his lawyers.

He was charged with two misdemeanors: forcible touching and sexual abuse in the third degree. He has pled not guilty to both charges.

Gooding turned himself in to the New York Police Department in June and was later released on his own recognizance.

The unidentified woman claimed Gooding was “highly intoxicated” and explained that they got into an argument after he touched her and she resisted.

A law enforcement official said that that investigators found security camera footage that allegedly verified the woman’s allegations.

Heller said he has viewed surveillance footage of the “entire event” and “there was not a drop of criminal conduct or inappropriate activity on his part.”

“I know the video, which covered the entire evening, shows absolutely no conduct or any inappropriateness on Cuba’s part, and I am frankly shocked the prosecutor would consider a case like this.”

Gooding went back to court yesterday.