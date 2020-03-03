<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, 65, has been rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke, newspapers in her native Madeira reported today.

According to reports, she was admitted to Dr Nelio Mendonca Hospital at about 5a.m today.

Local media said the 65 year-old mother of four is ‘conscious and stable.’ She is due to undergo new tests in the next few hours to determine her state of health.





One local report said she has suffered an ischemic stroke, caused by a blood clot that blocks or plugs a blood vessel in the brain.

The Mail Online reported that at the start of last year Dolores revealed she was ‘fighting for her life’ after she was operated upon for breast cancer.

She had beaten breast cancer in the past after being diagnosed with the disease in 2007.