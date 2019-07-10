<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Those expecting Pastor Omodele Fatoyinbo to divorce her husband, Biodun, over an alleged rape scandal that has rocked the Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), are certainly joking.

This is because Omodele is ready to stand by her husband and retain his surname till she die and she does not care what anybody is saying about the matter.

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo was accused of rape by Busola Dakolo, wife of inspirational musician, Timi Dakolo; and another unidentified lady within the space of a week.

The COZA founder, however, has since denied the allegations and taken a leave of absence.

Omodele has been trying to get COZA members key into her belief that her husband is innocent of the numerous allegations levelled against him.

She was quoted by a popular Christian site on Facebook, Church Gist, as saying that those thinking she would change her surname should calm down as she would never do such a thing.

Omodele said until she sees Jesus, her surname would be Fatoyinbo.

“As for Omodele, until I see Jesus, my surname cannot change, so you better calm down,” she said.