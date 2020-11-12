The Lagos State High Court at the Tafawa Balewa Square has ordered celebrity broadcaster Toke Makinwa to pay one Maje Ayida, said to be her ex-lover, N1m damages for defamation.
The court, in a judgment by Justice Olukayode Ogunjobi, added that Makinwa must within 30 days delete defamatory words against Ayida from unsold copies of a book titled, “Unbecoming”.
