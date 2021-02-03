



The marriage of music executive turned blogger, Ubi Franklin and his estranged wife, actress Lilian Esoro has been officially dissolved.

It was dissolved on Thursday January 28, 2020 at an Abuja High Court.

The two got married in November 2015 and separated about a year after.





Lilian who is also a beauty entrepreneur first filed for divorce in a Lagos High Court but it was denied. This prompted Ubi who is also a businessman and a Special Assistant to Governor Ben Ayade on Entertainment to file for a divorce in an Abuja court.

The court granted them their wish. The duo share a four year old son, Jayden.

Allegations of domestic violence on the part of Ubi and infidelity on the part of the Lilian were reportedly responsible for the crash of the marriage. However, both have denied this.