The $20 million lawsuits against popular R&B singer, Usher, has been dismissed

The case was dismissed after he allegedly reached a settlement with his accuser.

According to TMZ, court documents revealed that Laura Helm, the lady who sued him filed to dismiss her suit earlier this week because she and Usher have “reached an amicable resolution.”

The dismissal was said to have been filed with prejudice, meaning it can’t be refiled.

Recall that Helm in 2017 sued Usher, claiming he had exposed her to virus when they had unprotected sex.

She initially sued for $10 million, then increased it to $20 million for emotional harm and punitive damages.

She later filed to dismiss the case a few months later, for technical reasons, then refiled it in 2018. But now the case is closed.