<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Popular actor and producer, Jackie Chan, has said he is safe and healthly despite spread of Coronavirus in China.

Newsmen reported that the deadly disease has recorded 2,600 deaths since its outbreak in Wuhan, China.

The Nigerian government on Thursday night confirmed its first case of an italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020.

His case is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

Chan, who is based in Hong Kong, took to his verified Instagram page assuring his fans that he is not in quarantine but very healthy.





He, however, advised his fans to stay healthy and safe during this period of Coronavirus outbreak.

Jackie Chan wrote: “Thanks for everybody’s concern! I’m safe and sound, and very healthy.

“Please don’t worry, I’m not in quarantine.

“I hope everyone stays safe and healthy too!”

Meanwhile, World Health Organisation, WHO has warned that the deadly viral infection is spreading faster outside China where it broke out from.

“We are at a decisive point, this virus has pandemic potential,’’ the World Health Organisation (WHO) director general told a news briefing.