Nollywood actress Beverly Naya who embarked on a trip from Accra to Lagos has raised an alarm of “no health precautions” at the point of entry she passed through.

The actress revealed that she filled out a health form on the plane she flew in, but nobody asked for it when she arrived in Nigeria.

Beverly also disclosed that she is still with the form and on her way to a meeting with it.

She tweeted; “I was asked to fill out a health form in the plane on my way back to Lagos from Accra. Here it is in my hand, I’m currently on third mainland bridge on my way to a meeting. To conclude, nobody asked for it at the point of entry. Again, no precautions! God help us! Lol”



