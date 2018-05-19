The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kogi state on Saturday produced Abdullahi Bello as chairman while Josiah Onoja was returned as the Secretary of the party.

This is just as Haddy Ametuo, the erstwhile Chairman of the party, claimed that he had won his chairmanship through alleged affirmation as ordered by the national body of the party.

The congress, which was held at the Confluence Stadium Lokoja, and was supervised by the Commissioner of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor James Apam, produced elected officials into 37 offices, with Abdullahi Bello, from Adavi LGA, emerging as Chairman while Josiah Onoja from Olamaboro became the state Secretary.

Apam noted that his presence at the Confluence stadium venue of the Congress has foreclosed any insinuation that a parallel congress took place.

The Chairman, National Committee for the State Congress, Alhaji Maman Alih, who conducted the election, commended the delegates for their peaceful conduct while noting that the state has surprised the cynics who never believed that free, fair and credible congress could take place in the state.

Bello, who described his election as the handiwork of the democracy at work, saying the APC has walked its talk of ensuring internal party democracy.

He added that his Exco would immediately commenced the membership drive urged aggrieved members to join hands so as to move the party forward.

In his reaction to the parallel congresses, the Director General of Media and Publicity to the Governor of Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo, has described the Audu/Faleke Group in the state as “lacking in morals and discipline”.

According to Fanwo, the group is a “shameless fraud that have no regard for the constitution of the All Progressives Congress”.

“The national headquarters of our great party delegated a State Congress Committee to the State. The Committee called for a Stakeholders’ Meeting yesterday, which held at the Party Secretariat in Lokoja.

“The Committee announced the elected delegates to the Congress and the venue which is the Ultra-Modern Confluence Stadium, Lokoja.

“We are all here at the Stadium for the Congress and proceedings are going on fine. For a group of fraudsters to be announcing another Congress apart from the one sanctioned by the Headquarters and leadership of our party is the height of disrespect for the constitution of the party. It is a political treason that must be treated as such.

“Our national leadership must come down on those jesters and politically ineffectual persons who are the real enemies of our party,” Fanwo fumed.