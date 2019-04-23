<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A comedian, Chidi Uzoma, popularly known as “Baba de Baba’’, on Tuesday warned celebrities that were fond of living fake lifestyles to deceive the public to desist from it.

Baba de Baba told newsmen in Lagos that several celebrities had died in the past due to their indulging in fake lifestyles before the public.

He said that such celebrities while in difficulties did not have anybody to assist them.

He added that the public would also not take such embattled celebrities serious because they would not be able to differentiate when the celebrities were having challenges or not.

“Many celebrities had died either at home or abroad because of what they called ` packaging’.

“When they are sick and needed help, it will not come because of the fake lifestyles they might have led in the past.

Baba de Baba also said that fans and clients should be blamed for the phony lives of some celebrities.

He said that many clients would not hire the services of celebrities who failed to pose with exotic cars to impress most clients.

“These clients do this as if it is the exotic vehicle that will crack the joke or do the job they had given to the celebrity.’’

He also warned celebrities to stop posting on the social media the pictures they snapped with expensive cars that did not belong to them.

The comedian told NAN that he used to get his inspiration from God and from true life stories.

Reports have it that Baba De Baba from Ahiazu Mbaise in Imo was a graduate of Computer Science from the Ile-Ife Polytechnic, Osun.

He also trained as a journalist at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria’s Training School, Lagos.

He had won over 20 awards both in Nigeria and abroad as well as produced no less than 50 videos and three compact disks (CDs).