



A Nigerian comedian, Buchi, has dispelled reports that his wife was arrested by the police for vandalism and assault.

Newsmen recalls that on Wednesday, a viral video emerged online which showed the wife of the comedian, Rukky Isede, being arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Some online reports had alleged that Rukky Isede was arrested for assault and vandalism. The reports alleged she harassed the security personnel in the estate they live in and destroyed items worth N700,000, according to the estate authority.

The report also stated that she and her husband refused to pay the money prompting the estate management to disconnect power supply to their apartment. In their reaction, they allegedly took some thugs to harass the chairman of the estate and this led to the invitation of the police.

Reacting to the allegation, Buchi stated that the reports were ‘all lies’ and denied that there was any altercation with the estate security. According to him, it was the security personnel that beat up his niece and his younger brother fought back.

Buchi said: “I would not want to go into it but I will just want to say that all the allegations are lies. We had an altercation with the estate because one of the security men beat up my niece. My younger brother fought the guy and they fined us. I disagreed because we needed to go into the reason for the altercation; the security people harassed a tenant. They should not fine me because my younger brother defended my niece as I was not around when it happened. They fined us and I said that is not right.”

He said he decided to take the matter to court and for that the estate association cut power supply to his flat.





“I initiated legal action and I informed the estate that I will take the matter to court. They said that since I was taking the estate to court, they will not provide power. I was not around and I had already told my wife not to make any trouble with them. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic courts are not sitting so we cannot institute any action. I have a ten-year-old daughter and the heat was getting unbearable for her so my wife went to demand that they should give restore the power, that was part of the video online, this led her to go to the estate association president’s house,” Buchi said and added;

“I think what really caused the problem was that she went to the estate association president’s house and she said that she and her children were not going to leave until they restored the power. That was what caused everything. In the process of trying to eject her, they got into an altercation. My younger brother had to step in. The president cried foul to the members of the association and it turned to a mob and they started manhandling my wife. They went ahead to destroy her car. I have video evidence. I am asking, what did her car do to them? Currently, I am not around but I have been making calls. They took her to the police station but I was able to get her out last night. My wife never embarrassed me in public. She did not sleep at the police station. It was a gang up against my wife.”